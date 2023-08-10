Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, BBVA stock has gone up by 1.60%, with a monthly decline of -0.78% and a quarterly surge of 9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is 6.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.31.

The public float for BBVA is 5.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 10, 2023, BBVA’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has surged by 0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 7.59, but the company has seen a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBVA Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.