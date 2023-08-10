Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLZE is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLZE is $10.42, which is $5.87 above the current price. The public float for BLZE is 27.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLZE on August 10, 2023 was 148.02K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BLZE) stock’s latest price update

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE)’s stock price has dropped by -10.66 in relation to previous closing price of 4.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLZE’s Market Performance

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has experienced a -15.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.11% drop in the past month, and a 7.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for BLZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.67% for BLZE’s stock, with a -14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLZE Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE fell by -15.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Backblaze Inc. saw -29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from Budman Gleb, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Jul 14. After this action, Budman Gleb now owns 2,295,638 shares of Backblaze Inc., valued at $76,300 using the latest closing price.

Budman Gleb, the CEO and Chairperson of Backblaze Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Budman Gleb is holding 2,309,638 shares at $77,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.38 for the present operating margin

+51.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc. stands at -60.36. The total capital return value is set at -39.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.26. Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.62. Total debt to assets is 30.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.