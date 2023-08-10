Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.50relation to previous closing price of 21.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.21x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATAT is $206.11, which is $5.92 above the current price. The public float for ATAT is 106.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATAT on August 10, 2023 was 447.17K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT’s stock has seen a 1.26% increase for the week, with a 12.33% rise in the past month and a 22.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.85% for ATAT’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $24 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +1.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.99. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.