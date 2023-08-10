Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARLO is 88.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On August 10, 2023, ARLO’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has dropped by -11.67 in relation to previous closing price of 11.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

ARLO’s Market Performance

ARLO’s stock has fallen by -9.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly rise of 46.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Arlo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.92% for ARLO’s stock, with a 60.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $17 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARLO Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 188.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Busse Brian, who sale 37,085 shares at the price of $9.78 back on May 19. After this action, Busse Brian now owns 696,816 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $362,691 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 1,672 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Summers Grady is holding 228,744 shares at $14,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -11.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.