ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is $60.67, which is -$0.41 below the current market price. The public float for ANIP is 15.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANIP on August 10, 2023 was 138.93K shares.

ANIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) has increased by 9.21 when compared to last closing price of 55.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANIP’s Market Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has seen a 19.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.06% gain in the past month and a 37.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for ANIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.20% for ANIP’s stock, with a 41.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ANIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $55 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANIP Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIP rose by +19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.61. In addition, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 51.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIP starting from Gassert Chad, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.06 back on Aug 01. After this action, Gassert Chad now owns 333,226 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,021,200 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugam Muthusamy, the HEAD OF R&D, COO-NOVITIUM OPS of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,500 shares at $52.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Shanmugam Muthusamy is holding 1,232,620 shares at $604,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.13 for the present operating margin

+38.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -15.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.53. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), the company’s capital structure generated 85.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.