Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tredegar Corporation (TG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is above average at 15.73x. The 36-month beta value for TG is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TG is $17.00, The public float for TG is 25.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of TG on August 10, 2023 was 426.54K shares.

TG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) has dropped by -20.25 compared to previous close of 6.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TG’s Market Performance

Tredegar Corporation (TG) has seen a -23.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.97% decline in the past month and a -36.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for TG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.09% for TG’s stock, with a -45.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TG stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TG in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $23 based on the research report published on June 04, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

TG Trading at -24.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TG fell by -23.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Tredegar Corporation saw -50.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+12.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tredegar Corporation stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tredegar Corporation (TG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.93. Total debt to assets is 28.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Tredegar Corporation (TG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.