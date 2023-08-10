Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

The 36-month beta value for OLMA is also noteworthy at 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OLMA is 37.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on August 10, 2023 was 359.78K shares.

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) has increased by 12.05 when compared to last closing price of 9.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OLMA’s Market Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has experienced a 9.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.11% rise in the past month, and a 45.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.73% for OLMA’s stock, with a 110.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 28.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares surge +18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 332.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 08. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 1,038,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,048,714 shares at $31,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.