Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is above average at 12.42x. The 36-month beta value for FDUS is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FDUS is $20.92, which is $0.88 above than the current price. The public float for FDUS is 24.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of FDUS on August 10, 2023 was 111.48K shares.

FDUS) stock’s latest price update

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 20.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FDUS’s Market Performance

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has seen a -4.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.95% decline in the past month and a 7.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for FDUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for FDUS’s stock, with a 3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDUS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FDUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDUS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FDUS Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDUS fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Fidus Investment Corporation saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.