An In-Depth Look at Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) Stock Performance

The stock of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has seen a 1.11% increase in the past week, with a 10.94% gain in the past month, and a 21.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.91% for SUZ’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is 3.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUZ is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is $12.00, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On August 10, 2023, SUZ’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has plunge by -1.08relation to previous closing price of 10.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUZ Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw 8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.