American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) has dropped by -16.36 compared to previous close of 17.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) Right Now?

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVD is 0.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AVD is 27.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVD on August 10, 2023 was 208.87K shares.

AVD’s Market Performance

The stock of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has seen a -20.43% decrease in the past week, with a -17.13% drop in the past month, and a -22.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for AVD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.10% for AVD’s stock, with a -29.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVD Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVD fell by -20.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, American Vanguard Corporation saw -33.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVD starting from ROSENBLOOM KEITH M, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on May 22. After this action, ROSENBLOOM KEITH M now owns 1,101,665 shares of American Vanguard Corporation, valued at $121,310 using the latest closing price.

ROSENBLOOM KEITH M, the Director of American Vanguard Corporation, purchase 56,751 shares at $17.77 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that ROSENBLOOM KEITH M is holding 1,094,665 shares at $1,008,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVD

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.