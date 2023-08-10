Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) has increased by 11.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKU is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AKU is $1.60, which is $2.1 above the current price. The public float for AKU is 60.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on August 10, 2023 was 649.51K shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU stock saw an increase of 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.79% and a quarterly increase of -65.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.46% for Akumin Inc. (AKU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.61% for AKU’s stock, with a -73.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at -15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +26.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1838. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -71.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc. stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value 693.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.