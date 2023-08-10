Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AGTI is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGTI is $18.86, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for AGTI is 132.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for AGTI on August 10, 2023 was 187.29K shares.

AGTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) has dropped by -27.95 compared to previous close of 17.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGTI’s Market Performance

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has experienced a -29.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.48% drop in the past month, and a -26.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for AGTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.64% for AGTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.06% for the last 200 days.

AGTI Trading at -26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI fell by -29.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.53. In addition, Agiliti Inc. saw -24.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTI starting from Pekarek James B, who sale 13,823 shares at the price of $17.05 back on Aug 04. After this action, Pekarek James B now owns 165,248 shares of Agiliti Inc., valued at $235,655 using the latest closing price.

Pekarek James B, the EVP & CFO of Agiliti Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $17.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Pekarek James B is holding 179,071 shares at $256,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agiliti Inc. stands at +2.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agiliti Inc. (AGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 125.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.62. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.