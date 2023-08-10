Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Sees a3.86 Increase

In the past week, AEHR stock has gone up by 1.37%, with a monthly gain of 24.24% and a quarterly surge of 76.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for AEHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 54.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 99.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $60.00, which is $10.44 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 26.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.28% of that float. On August 10, 2023, AEHR’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.86 compared to its previous closing price of 47.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.83. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 146.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, who sale 9,470 shares at the price of $50.20 back on Aug 03. After this action, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES now owns 34,990 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $475,394 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 5,000 shares at $52.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES is holding 44,460 shares at $261,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.