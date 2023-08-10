a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA)’s stock price has soared by 14.22 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is $1.58, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for AKA is 83.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKA on August 10, 2023 was 236.79K shares.

AKA’s Market Performance

AKA stock saw an increase of 31.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 60.00% and a quarterly increase of 77.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.46% for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.86% for AKA’s stock, with a -36.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AKA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AKA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKA Trading at 42.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares surge +56.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKA rose by +31.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4861. In addition, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. saw -49.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKA starting from LONG CIARAN JOSEPH, who purchase 79,979 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 17. After this action, LONG CIARAN JOSEPH now owns 383,226 shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., valued at $50,387 using the latest closing price.

MCCORMICK MYLES B, the Director of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., purchase 56,250 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MCCORMICK MYLES B is holding 122,635 shares at $36,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.29 for the present operating margin

+50.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stands at -28.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.51. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA), the company’s capital structure generated 74.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.78. Total debt to assets is 36.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 207.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.