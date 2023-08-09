What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) Stock

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has gone up by 5.67% for the week, with a -13.66% drop in the past month and a 91.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.55% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.43% for CIFR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 91.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CIFR is also noteworthy at 2.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIFR is $4.70, which is $0.67 above than the current price. The public float for CIFR is 41.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.45% of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on August 09, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) has increased by 11.68 when compared to last closing price of 3.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $4 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIFR Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +323.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 566.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.