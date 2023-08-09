What Recent Market Trends Mean for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) Stock

In the past week, ARCT stock has gone down by -26.32%, with a monthly decline of -17.74% and a quarterly plunge of -9.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.38% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 6.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is 2.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is $60.44, which is $34.48 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 22.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.81% of that float. On August 09, 2023, ARCT’s average trading volume was 432.48K shares.

ARCT) stock’s latest price update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -19.22 in relation to its previous close of 31.85. However, the company has experienced a -26.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $71 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT fell by -26.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.80. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 51.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.91 back on Aug 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 514,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $174,550 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 519,448 shares at $875,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 21.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.