Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 27.96, however, the company has experienced a -0.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is $31.73, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for WES is 383.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WES on August 09, 2023 was 870.20K shares.

WES’s Market Performance

The stock of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a -0.71% decrease in the past week, with a 3.51% rise in the past month, and a 9.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for WES.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for WES’s stock, with a 5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.86. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.