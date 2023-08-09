Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.02 compared to its previous closing price of 64.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Right Now?

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is $31.00, The public float for WMK is 16.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMK on August 09, 2023 was 129.76K shares.

WMK’s Market Performance

The stock of Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) has seen a 6.74% increase in the past week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month, and a -10.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for WMK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for WMK’s stock, with a -11.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WMK Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMK rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.43. In addition, Weis Markets Inc. saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMK starting from Schertle Kurt A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $59.65 back on May 31. After this action, Schertle Kurt A now owns 5,228 shares of Weis Markets Inc., valued at $119,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+25.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weis Markets Inc. stands at +2.67. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.86. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Weis Markets Inc. (WMK), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.50. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.21 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.