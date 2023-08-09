Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has gone down by -19.29% for the week, with a -28.48% drop in the past month and a 124.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.71% for WLDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.31% for WLDS stock, with a simple moving average of 30.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume for WLDS on August 09, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.60 in relation to its previous close of 1.25. However, the company has experienced a -19.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WLDS Trading at -29.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -19.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4530. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 158.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.