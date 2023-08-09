VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNET is -0.18.

The public float for VNET is 124.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On August 09, 2023, VNET’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

VNET) stock’s latest price update

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.41 in relation to its previous close of 2.93. However, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has experienced a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.43% rise in the past month, and a -5.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for VNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for VNET’s stock, with a -31.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNET Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -50.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.