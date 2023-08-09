Viant Technology Inc. (DSP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is $7.30, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for DSP is 14.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSP on August 09, 2023 was 112.35K shares.

DSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) has jumped by 28.60 compared to previous close of 4.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSP’s Market Performance

DSP’s stock has risen by 26.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.66% and a quarterly rise of 37.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Viant Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.36% for DSP’s stock, with a 36.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7 based on the research report published on October 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DSP Trading at 29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +26.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSP rose by +26.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Viant Technology Inc. saw 46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSP starting from VALDES MAX O, who sale 5,147 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, VALDES MAX O now owns 69,913 shares of Viant Technology Inc., valued at $22,904 using the latest closing price.

VALDES MAX O, the Director of Viant Technology Inc., sale 5,147 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that VALDES MAX O is holding 75,060 shares at $22,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.27 for the present operating margin

+39.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viant Technology Inc. stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -16.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.72. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Viant Technology Inc. (DSP), the company’s capital structure generated 48.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.64. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.