Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has plunge by -6.27relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VCSA is at 0.65.

The public float for VCSA is 109.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume for VCSA on August 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has seen a -7.43% decrease in the past week, with a -10.37% drop in the past month, and a -21.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.75% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -47.20% for the last 200 days.

VCSA Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7194. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -46.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Mossytree Inc., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Aug 04. After this action, Mossytree Inc. now owns 878,938 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Mossytree Inc., the 10% Owner of Vacasa Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Mossytree Inc. is holding 978,938 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.