Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (BWMN) Stock

In the past week, BWMN stock has gone down by -8.76%, with a monthly decline of -1.73% and a quarterly surge of 3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for BWMN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) Right Now?

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 114.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) by analysts is $38.00, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for BWMN is 9.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BWMN was 85.87K shares.

BWMN) stock’s latest price update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN)’s stock price has plunge by -12.14relation to previous closing price of 35.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWMN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BWMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWMN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $18 based on the research report published on June 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BWMN Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMN fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.20. In addition, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. saw 43.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWMN starting from Bruen Michael, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $31.69 back on Aug 08. After this action, Bruen Michael now owns 451,523 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., valued at $79,225 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Gary, the President, CEO and Chairman of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $33.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Bowman Gary is holding 1,032,702 shares at $169,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.93 for the present operating margin

+46.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. stands at +1.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03.

Based on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.81. Total debt to assets is 29.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.