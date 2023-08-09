Understanding the 14.21% Volatility Levels of Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Shineco Inc. (SISI) has gone down by -10.45% for the week, with a -38.94% drop in the past month and a -63.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.21% for SISI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.35% for SISI stock, with a simple moving average of -75.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SISI is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SISI is 15.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. The average trading volume of SISI on August 09, 2023 was 632.72K shares.

SISI) stock’s latest price update

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI)’s stock price has decreased by -12.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a -10.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SISI Trading at -41.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.83%, as shares sank -33.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SISI fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2476. In addition, Shineco Inc. saw -91.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-928.28 for the present operating margin

-1.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shineco Inc. stands at -1125.09. The total capital return value is set at -36.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.86. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Shineco Inc. (SISI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.87. Total debt to assets is 24.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Shineco Inc. (SISI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.