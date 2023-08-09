Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEAR is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is $15.00, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for HEAR is 14.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. On August 09, 2023, HEAR’s average trading volume was 193.90K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HEAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) has increased by 8.49 when compared to last closing price of 11.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR’s stock has risen by 10.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.45% and a quarterly rise of 8.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Turtle Beach Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.19% for HEAR’s stock, with a 30.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $16 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEAR Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.09. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 72.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Scherping Katherine Lee, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, Scherping Katherine Lee now owns 15,857 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $5,375 using the latest closing price.

Scherping Katherine Lee, the Director of Turtle Beach Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Scherping Katherine Lee is holding 15,357 shares at $5,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.65 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at -24.79. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -33.00 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.