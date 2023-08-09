TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is $17.19, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for TTMI is 100.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTMI on August 09, 2023 was 597.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTMI) stock’s latest price update

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.20 in relation to its previous close of 14.97. However, the company has experienced a 4.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has seen a 4.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.81% gain in the past month and a 30.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for TTMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.59% for TTMI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTMI Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Knecht Dale Martin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.09 back on Aug 08. After this action, Knecht Dale Martin now owns 90,684 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $301,724 using the latest closing price.

Weber Daniel J, the EVP, General Counsel of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $14.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weber Daniel J is holding 92,598 shares at $238,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc. stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.55. Total debt to assets is 28.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.