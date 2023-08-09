Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.64.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is $13.75, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for TGI is 64.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on August 09, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TGI) stock’s latest price update

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.67relation to previous closing price of 8.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -28.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGI’s Market Performance

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a -28.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.03% drop in the past month, and a -10.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for TGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.60% for TGI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.69% for the last 200 days.

TGI Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -28.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI fell by -28.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw -15.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Mar 13. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 29,933 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $109,300 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Daniel J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 6,018 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Crowley Daniel J is holding 694,959 shares at $66,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.