Trimble Inc. (TRMB): A Technical Analysis

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for TRMB is 246.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on August 09, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has dropped by -0.98 compared to previous close of 55.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB’s stock has risen by 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.26% and a quarterly rise of 14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Trimble Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for TRMB’s stock, with a 3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRMB Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.79. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Jul 11. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 215,356 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $132,500 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $51.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 217,856 shares at $128,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.