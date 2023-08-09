Trading Update: Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock Endures 3.50% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 16.21% gain in the past month, and a 47.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for CLBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for CLBT’s stock, with a 44.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Right Now?

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CLBT is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLBT is $9.67, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for CLBT is 43.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.16% of that float. The average trading volume for CLBT on August 09, 2023 was 278.60K shares.

CLBT) stock’s latest price update

Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLBT Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd. saw 84.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd. stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,136.16. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.