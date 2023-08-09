The 0.67% Simple Moving Average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has seen a -4.67% decrease in the past week, with a -3.25% drop in the past month, and a -7.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for ASO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is above average at 8.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is $67.44, which is $11.98 above the current market price. The public float for ASO is 74.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASO on August 09, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

ASO stock's latest price update

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.85 in comparison to its previous close of 58.13, however, the company has experienced a -4.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/06/23 that Academy Sports Stock Gains Despite Weak Results. Its New CEO Is Upbeat.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $63 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASO Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.25. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Tweedy Jeffrey C., who sale 1,065 shares at the price of $49.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, Tweedy Jeffrey C. now owns 12,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $52,430 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Samuel J, the EVP, Retail Operations of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $50.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Johnson Samuel J is holding 76,124 shares at $3,045,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.28. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 353.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.