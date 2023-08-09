Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TERN stock has gone down by -10.68%, with a monthly decline of -22.22% and a quarterly plunge of -50.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.18% for TERN’s stock, with a -30.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TERN is also noteworthy at -1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TERN is 55.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. The average trading volume of TERN on August 09, 2023 was 855.24K shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.87 in relation to its previous close of 6.99. However, the company has experienced a -10.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at -30.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN fell by -10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -36.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

The total capital return value is set at -28.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Based on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.