Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is $122.67, which is $16.14 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TER on August 09, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 108.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a -4.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.88% decline in the past month and a 16.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for TER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.52% for TER’s stock, with a 7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.32. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 17,767 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $86,250 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne Inc., sale 2,170 shares at $108.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 51,467 shares at $235,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.