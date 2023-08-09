Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The average price predicted for Tenaris S.A. (TS) by analysts is $40.01, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 590.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TS was 2.35M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.92relation to previous closing price of 32.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TS’s Market Performance

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has seen a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.23% gain in the past month and a 19.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for TS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for TS’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.72. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.