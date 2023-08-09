Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has plunge by -29.41relation to previous closing price of 0.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -34.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is $19.00, which is $18.4 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 11.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on August 09, 2023 was 72.55K shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST’s stock has seen a -34.78% decrease for the week, with a -47.37% drop in the past month and a -70.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.95% for TPST’s stock, with a -63.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at -50.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.50%, as shares sank -43.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -34.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9931. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -153.60, with -64.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.