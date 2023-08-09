Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) has jumped by 11.34 compared to previous close of 3.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) by analysts is $14.67, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for TNGX is 74.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TNGX was 188.80K shares.

TNGX’s Market Performance

TNGX stock saw an increase of 17.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.69% and a quarterly increase of 11.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.56% for Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.92% for TNGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Oct 13. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 7,123,642 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,227 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Tango Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 268,524 shares at $221,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435.14. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.