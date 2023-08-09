Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 29.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is $43.00, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for SYNH is 61.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.69% of that float. On August 09, 2023, SYNH’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

SYNH) stock’s latest price update

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 42.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Syneos Health Stock Rises on $7.1 Billion Sale to Private Group

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH’s stock has risen by 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly rise of 10.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.28% for Syneos Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for SYNH’s stock, with a 10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYNH Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.41. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.