Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.00 in comparison to its previous close of 49.99, however, the company has experienced a -23.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SYM is also noteworthy at 1.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SYM is 45.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.47% of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on August 09, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stock saw a decrease of -23.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.17% and a quarterly a decrease of 61.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.95% for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.20% for SYM’s stock, with a 84.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYM Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -25.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +257.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.51. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 276.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Cohen Janet L, who sale 17,825,312 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Jul 25. After this action, Cohen Janet L now owns 0 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $500,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Richard B, the See Remarks of Symbotic Inc., sale 17,825,312 shares at $28.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Cohen Richard B is holding 0 shares at $500,000,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -535.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.