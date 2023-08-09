Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.02 compared to its previous closing price of 32.91. However, the company has seen a -4.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Is It Worth Investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Right Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is $42.25, which is $11.98 above the current market price. The public float for SUPN is 51.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPN on August 09, 2023 was 466.51K shares.

SUPN’s Market Performance

SUPN stock saw a decrease of -4.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for SUPN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUPN Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from Mottola Frank, who sale 4,780 shares at the price of $35.99 back on Mar 14. After this action, Mottola Frank now owns 4,737 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $172,023 using the latest closing price.

Khattar Jack A., the President, CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 13,532 shares at $42.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Khattar Jack A. is holding 804,142 shares at $569,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+74.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +9.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 24.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.