Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 6.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is $37.25, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On August 09, 2023, SU’s average trading volume was 4.38M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 30.88. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SU’s Market Performance

SU’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.43% and a quarterly rise of 3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Suncor Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for SU’s stock, with a -1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.07. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.