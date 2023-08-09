Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN): A Technical Analysis

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) is $30.30, which is -$1.73 below the current market price. The public float for STVN is 64.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STVN on August 09, 2023 was 311.10K shares.

STVN) stock’s latest price update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.97 in comparison to its previous close of 32.57, however, the company has experienced a 7.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STVN’s Market Performance

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) has seen a 7.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.32% gain in the past month and a 24.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for STVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.38% for STVN’s stock, with a 50.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STVN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for STVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STVN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

STVN Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STVN rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.34. In addition, Stevanato Group S.p.A. saw 97.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stevanato Group S.p.A. stands at +14.52. The total capital return value is set at 14.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.48.

Based on Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.03. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.