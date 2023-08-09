Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has dropped by -1.38 compared to previous close of 98.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Stanley Black & Decker to Close Texas, South Carolina Plants

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by analysts is $99.78, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for SWK is 152.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.64M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stock saw an increase of -6.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.97% and a quarterly increase of 15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for SWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $106 based on the research report published on February 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWK Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.23. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 29.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $98.76 back on Aug 07. After this action, Link Janet now owns 32,690 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $304,280 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 2,581 shares at $85.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Link Janet is holding 36,352 shares at $221,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 77.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.81. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.