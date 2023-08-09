Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -0.66% decrease in the past week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month, and a -6.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.68% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.

The public float for PHYS is 400.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHYS on August 09, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 14.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHYS Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.20. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.