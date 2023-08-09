Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SPLK stock has gone down by -6.53%, with a monthly decline of -4.10% and a quarterly surge of 16.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Splunk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for SPLK stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPLK is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is $120.15, which is $19.68 above the current market price. The public float for SPLK is 164.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On August 09, 2023, SPLK’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

SPLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) has plunged by -2.09 when compared to previous closing price of 102.34, but the company has seen a -6.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that Splunk Earnings Top Estimates as Cost Cuts Boost Margins

SPLK Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.41. In addition, Splunk Inc. saw 16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Morgan Scott, who sale 4,996 shares at the price of $104.19 back on Jul 10. After this action, Morgan Scott now owns 122,889 shares of Splunk Inc., valued at $520,545 using the latest closing price.

Steele Gary, the President and CEO of Splunk Inc., sale 9,600 shares at $104.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Steele Gary is holding 167,254 shares at $1,002,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Equity return is now at value 44.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.