Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) has surged by 0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 10.77, but the company has seen a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) is above average at 12.82x. The 36-month beta value for SOI is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOI is $12.50, which is $1.72 above than the current price. The public float for SOI is 28.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of SOI on August 09, 2023 was 243.26K shares.

SOI’s Market Performance

The stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a 20.72% rise in the past month, and a 40.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for SOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.59% for SOI’s stock, with a 13.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SOI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SOI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on February 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SOI Trading at 21.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +19.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOI rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOI starting from Durrett Cynthia M., who sale 7,415 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Durrett Cynthia M. now owns 111,034 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., valued at $81,565 using the latest closing price.

BURKE JAMES R, the Director of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., sale 2,203 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that BURKE JAMES R is holding 11,236 shares at $22,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stands at +6.35. The total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.16. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), the company’s capital structure generated 9.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.67. Total debt to assets is 4.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.