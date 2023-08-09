Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKX is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKX is $61.51, which is $6.76 above the current price. The public float for SKX is 132.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKX on August 09, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

SKX) stock’s latest price update

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 54.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKX’s Market Performance

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has seen a -1.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.49% gain in the past month and a 4.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for SKX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for SKX’s stock, with a 17.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.59. In addition, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. saw 30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $52.70 back on May 08. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 7,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., valued at $184,450 using the latest closing price.

SISKIND RICHARD, the Director of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $53.68 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SISKIND RICHARD is holding 152,999 shares at $1,073,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.