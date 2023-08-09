Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is 23.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 1.00.

The public float for SVM is 169.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On August 09, 2023, SVM’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SVM) stock’s latest price update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 2.84. However, the company has seen a -10.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM’s stock has fallen by -10.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.90% and a quarterly drop of -27.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.18% for SVM’s stock, with a -14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVM Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.