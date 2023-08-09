SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for SIBN is 34.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SIBN was 412.68K shares.

SIBN) stock’s latest price update

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.17 compared to its previous closing price of 23.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has experienced a -18.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.43% drop in the past month, and a -5.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for SIBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.98% for SIBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIBN Trading at -21.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -21.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.12. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw 53.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from DUNN JEFFREY W, who sale 406 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Aug 02. After this action, DUNN JEFFREY W now owns 77,609 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $10,181 using the latest closing price.

RECUPERO ANTHONY J, the President, Commercial Ops of SI-BONE Inc., sale 1,712 shares at $26.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that RECUPERO ANTHONY J is holding 219,490 shares at $45,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.