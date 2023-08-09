Should You Invest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Now?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VZIO is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VZIO is $12.65, which is $6.51 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 65.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for VZIO on August 09, 2023 was 860.35K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VZIO) stock’s latest price update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.89 in relation to its previous close of 7.28. However, the company has experienced a -11.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

VZIO’s Market Performance

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has experienced a -11.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.25% drop in the past month, and a -24.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for VZIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.25% for VZIO’s stock, with a -23.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VZIO Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from Townsend Adam R., who sale 46,901 shares at the price of $6.54 back on May 30. After this action, Townsend Adam R. now owns 424,312 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $306,920 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 21,130 shares at $7.20 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 471,213 shares at $152,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.