Should You Invest in United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for USM is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for USM is $31.00, which is -$14.42 below the current market price. The public float for USM is 13.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume for USM on August 09, 2023 was 512.59K shares.

USM) stock’s latest price update

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 22.90 in relation to its previous close of 31.26. However, the company has experienced a 119.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that U.S. Cellular Stock Has Soared 103% Since Friday. Why It Got an Upgrade.

USM’s Market Performance

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has experienced a 119.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 116.21% rise in the past month, and a 136.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for USM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 101.75% for USM’s stock, with a 85.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USM Trading at 121.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares surge +118.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM rose by +119.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.09. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw 84.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from IRIZARRY MICHAEL, who sale 18,826 shares at the price of $22.15 back on Apr 10. After this action, IRIZARRY MICHAEL now owns 18,825 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $417,077 using the latest closing price.

JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, the Director of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 1,834 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P is holding 18,981 shares at $35,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.16 for the present operating margin

+33.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Cellular Corporation stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on United States Cellular Corporation (USM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.19. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.