Should You Invest in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LPTX is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LPTX is 22.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume for LPTX on August 09, 2023 was 247.10K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has plunge by -10.53relation to previous closing price of 2.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPTX’s Market Performance

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a -12.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.28% decline in the past month and a -43.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.31% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.46% for LPTX’s stock, with a -56.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at -50.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares sank -28.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.